SHREVEPORT, La - Police say they are in the early stages of investigation after a man opened fire inside the downtown Holiday Inn on the 100 block of Lake Street.
Police say they were called by the manager of the hotel around 10:25 p.m. When police arrived they found a 54 year old man armed with a handgun.
Police were able to take him into custody after a K-9 officer bit him on the arm. No one else was injured.
The suspect's name has not been released. Shreveport Police spokesperson Marcus Hines tells KTBS that he will face a number of serious charges.