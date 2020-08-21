SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport detective say a tip to CrimeStoppers lead to an arrest in a hotel shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.
A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and booked with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, police said in a news release.
Officers were called to the Country Inn & Suites on Hollywood Avenue on July 19 where they found Ha’Shoun Collins, 23, and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries to their upper body. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health where the Collins later died.
A third man, 22, later arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to the arm.
Police said the three victims were guests of the hotel and were in town on vacation. The victims told police they were involved in a dispute with a man, who produced a handgun and began firing multiple shots at the victims.
Police said the shooter was part of a large group of people, both males and females and they all entered into multiple vehicles and fled the scene flowing the shooting.
Detectives believe the victims were present while a friend of the shooter was burglarizing a vehicle. The 17-year-old suspect asked the victims to “lookout” for them while they committed the burglary and the men refused.
The 17-year-old shooter later confronted the victims but they would not engage them in a fight and left the matter with a handshake telling them that they did not want any problems. As they turned around to return to their hotel room, the 17-year-old produced at least one handgun and began firing multiple shots at the men.
The juvenile is being head at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
Detectives continue their search of the people that were with the 17-year-old.