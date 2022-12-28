SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business.
On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road.
A juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking his wallet fell on the ground. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
Video surveillance captured a male and female suspect approach the area just after he walked away and the male picked up the wallet, looked inside, and then took off with it. The suspects did not turn the wallet in to store management or police. The suspects left in a gold-colored Plymouth van.
The wallet contained the victim’s identification card and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Shreveport Police are asking anyone who can help identify these individuals to contact them at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300#3.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.