SHREVEPORT, La - Investigators with the Caddo Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force are asking the public’s help to identify scammers.
Police tell KTBS that the suspects allegedly convinced cashiers at a local business to load funds on gift cards. The suspects then left the business without paying for those cards.
Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a dark colored small SUV. The loss totaled just over $2,000.
Detectives are asking anyone with identifying information to contact them at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.