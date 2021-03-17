SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was arrested Wednesday morning after causing a disturbance at a Shreveport motel.
It happened just after 5:30 at the Royal Inn on North Market Street. Officers say the man has mental health issues and was fighting with his brother. When officers tried to detain him, they say he resisted. He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest before being taken to Ochsner LSU Health for an emergency psychiatric evaluation.
While police were trying to detain the man at the hotel, 1000 feet away EMS crews were called to a crash at the Raceway gas station.
A witness on scene told KTBS 3 that a black pickup pulled in front of a and hit northbound white Kia Soul. The Soul landed into the Zips car wash parking lot. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. Shreveport police are investigating.