BOSSIER CITY, La - Bossier City Police detectives served a warrant for 30-year-old Demetrius McCoy of Bossier City, for the death of 29-year-old Hannah Sheffield.
McCoy is being charged with first degree murder. McCoy is already incarcerated at the Bossier City jail on a drug charge and for aggravated assault related to another criminal incident that occurred on Shed Road.
Detectives obtained the warrant following the investigation into the shooting and vehicle crash that killed Sheffield.
During the investigation, detectives found that McCoy fired a handgun at the vehicle Sheffield was driving but that Sheffield was not the intended target in the shooting.
Bail for the murder charge is set at 1.2 million dollars.