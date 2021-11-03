TEXARKANA, Texas - Police have filed charges of murder and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against the suspect arrested in a Halloween party fatal shooting Saturday night.
Police said in the new release 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy's bond was set at $1.950 million.
Authorities say McElroy turned himself in to police in the death of 20-year-old Javon Gooden.
The shooting happened Saturday just before midnight at Octavia's Activity Center in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard.
Police say a man opened fire on a crowd of nearly 200 people who were attending the party.
Authorities said nine people drove themselves to the hospital.
Police have not said whether McElroy walked in or was attending the party prior to shots being fired.