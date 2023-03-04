BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A police chase turned fatal late Saturday afternoon when a man reportedly opened fire on officers after crashing his vehicle.
No officers were injured but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer-involved shooting is now under investigation by Louisiana State Police at the request of Bossier City police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said the chase started with a pursuit by Haughton police of a man wanted on domestic abuse warrants. Sheriff's deputies joined in on U.S. Highway 80 and put down spike strips.
The driver continued, going about 70 mph. He crashed his black GMC truck at the corner of East Texas Street and Benton Road.
"... flipped his vehicle right here behind me, and raised up and pointed a gun, and the rest is to be determined," Whittington said at the scene. "The individual is deceased and state police has been requested and accepting to lead investigation because of three different agencies involved in it so, LSP has agreed to head it up for us."
Eye-witnesses told KTBS said the driver opened fire on officers, who then returned fire.
The driver was loaded into an ambulance but remained on the scene awaiting the arrival of the coroner. His name has not yet been released, but a Bossier City police spokeswoman said he is 31 years old.
More than a dozen bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield and even more in the body of the overturned truck.
State Police Troop G spokesman Jonathan Odom said body and dash cameras from all officers will be reviewed as a part of the investigation.
State police ask anyone with information and/or pictures and video of what happened to share that with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728.