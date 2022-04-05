SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and Mayor Adrian Perkins addressed last week’s shootings involving children. The shootings happened in two different Shreveport locations. Three children were shot in total, one of them died from his wounds.
Smith and Perkins both want the public to know that they understand the public's shock at how the growing gun violence in the city is impacting children as well as adults.
Perkins says the violence cannot stand.
"We lost a four-year-old this weekend because of weapons that were unsecure. We cannot normalize this in our community," Perkins said.
Now Shreveport police are putting an extra effort into gun safety. Smith says parents always need to be attentive to where they keep their weapons.
"Keep them up high, keep them out of reach, keep them behind locked doors, keep them in a gun safe," Smith said.
Both Shreveport police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office are looking to get more gun locks to provide to the public. Capt. Steven Joe of the sheriff's office showed KTBS how simple a gun lock can be.
"If you're going to be inserting a lock into a semi-automatic pistol, insert it through the ejection port," Joe said.
There is more than one way to use the locks. For revolvers, Joe says he prefers to just use a regular padlock, which fits through the body of the gun when the cylinder is disengaged.
Perkins says, because of how simple safety precautions can be, they will not tolerate reckless gun ownership.
"We want no excuses for incidences like this to happen," Smith said.