SHREVEPORT, La.--A social media post ends with a sit down with Shreveport's top brass to discuss unsolved murder cases in the city. The post garnered nearly 200 comments, almost 400 shares, and the names of 300 victims whose cases remain unsolved were presented to SPD.
On Wednesday, relatives of those on the list met with Police Chief, Wayne Smith to discuss revisiting those cases in hopes of getting them solved.
"It was shocking to see that many names on the list, the chief explained to us that some of these cases happened around the same time and leads for other cases just came quicker," said Bridgette Rattler.
SPD says they are currently short-staffed but they plan on working to get the cases solved.