SHREVEPORT, La. -- A police patrol officer was planning to charge City Councilman James Green with shoving his way into a medical office earlier this month when a supervisor ordered the officer to wait so that higher-ups could review the case.
There was conflicting information about what happened that day and Green did not receive preferential treatment, Police Chief Ben Raymond said Friday.
Green was allowed to leave the medical office that day and a police lieutenant was assigned to investigate the misdemeanor case. His findings have been sent to the Caddo district attorney’s office for a decision on whether Green should face charges that could include simple battery, entering-and-remaining and using profane language.
A police incident report said Green, 69, went to Eye Care, a Line Avenue optometry office, on the morning of June 2. Employees said when Green was told they were open by appointment only due to capacity restrictions related to COVID-19, he shoved his way past a female employee and refused orders from several staff members to leave.
Authorities said Green, a minister, told the employee he was a councilman and should be treated better. They said he shouted profanities until he was allowed to meet with the owner of the business.
Green has not responded to calls from KTBS News for comment.
Raymond said Green received no preferential treatment and the case was different from that of fellow City Councilwoman Levette Fuller, who was arrested by city police last summer for drunk driving after a wreck.
Raymond said Green and the owner of the business were outside when a patrol officer arrived to investigate a complaint about what had just happened. Green told the officer the matter had been resolved and the owner did not contradict him, Raymond said, so Green was allowed to leave.
After the officer went inside the business, he and the owner learned the employee who had been pushed wanted to press charges, Raymond said.
The patrol officer was going to seek an arrest warrant that day for the councilman, but a deputy chief of police who had been notified made the decision to investigate further, Raymond said. He said he agreed with that decision.
“We normally don’t appoint supervisors to investigate misdemeanors,” Raymond conceded, “but the fact he was a councilman and he implied (what happened) might be racism, that put it to a different level.”
Raymond said he later met with Green to hear the councilman’s side of the story. Raymond did not disclose details of their conversation.
Caddo District Attorney James Stewart, who will make the decision on whether Green should be prosecuted, would not comment on the case Friday. Stewart’s office is preparing to present a slew of major felony cases to the grand jury next week; he said he wants to address those before looking at a misdemeanor.
Raymond said there was no double-standard in the treatment of Green and that of Councilwoman Fuller, who was arrested last summer after she refused to take a breathalyzer test.
A drunk driver poses an immediate threat to the safety of others and there was evidence a crime had been committed when officers first approached Fuller after she had a wreck, Raymond said. That was not the case when an officer first encountered Green and the incident needed further investigation, Raymond said.
“When he (Green) was on scene, the story was that there was no case,” Raymond said.
Fuller pleaded guilty to first-offense DWI earlier this year. She received a standard sentence of a fine, probation, community service and completion of a driver-improvement program.