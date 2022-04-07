SPRINGHILL, La. – A North Webster Parish High School student was arrested Wednesday after bringing a gun on the school campus, Police Chief Will Lynd said.
The 16-year-old was brought to the police station later in the day by his mother, Lynd said.
School officials learned about the gun when the student had to report to the office after getting involved in an argument with another student. A school administrator saw the teen swap backpacks with another student and that prompted a search of both backpacks, Lynd said.
The school administrator pulled a bag out of the backpack and felt a handgun and loose ammunition inside, Lynd said.
The student grabbed the bag and ran out of the building.
“No one was ever threatened,” Lynd said.