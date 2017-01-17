ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) -- Authorities say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Abbeville.
Multiple news outlets report that police say the child was hit by the float sometime after the parade started that Monday morning.
The child has been identified as Paige Nicole Levine, 2.
Abbeville police Lt. David Hardy says the child passed away later that afternoon from injuries sustained.
KATC-TV reports that witnesses say the child was struck by the vehicle pulling the float after entering the roadway for a piece of candy or throw.
KATC says the parade was stopped after the child was hit, and then detoured.
Police have not released any other details about the incident at this time.