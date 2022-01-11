MINDEN, La. -- Since a gang roundup began a few months ago by law enforcement, more than a dozen alleged gang members are off the streets.
According to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper, as of last week, numbers 16, 17 and 18 have joined the others behind bars.
“We have seven warrants left to serve,” Cropper said.
Daimalik Miller (Squirrel), 18, of Minden, Jacorian Germany, 20, of Bossier City, and Jeffery Walker, 28, of Cotton Valley are the most recent alleged members arrested.
Miller, Germany and Walker were already incarcerated and were served their warrants behind bars.
RELATED REPORT: 'Operation Save Our Streets' targets alleged Webster gang members
Cropper said a FBI task force, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshal’s Service and Bienville Parish assisted in the initial 12 arrests.
Cropper said for the past several months, detectives have been documenting and photographing everything about TTS (Train To Step) gang members.
“We still have some warrants to be served,” Cropper said. “They will be charged, according to Title 15, with criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang activity.”