NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Police investigating the shooting death of an officer in Westwego have closed the westbound lanes of the Crescent City Connection and are swarming to the area.

The Department of Transportation and Development reports that congestion has reached Carrollton Avenue on I-10 East and Orleans Avenue from I-10 West.

A man, believed to be Sylvester Hold, the suspect in the shootings that killed Westwego Office Michael Louvier and a woman, is standing on the bridge, threatening to jump.

