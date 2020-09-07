CULLEN, La. — Cullen police continue their search for a suspect who they said opened fire in a crowd where a balloon release was being held Friday night in The Bottoms on Henrietta White Boulevard.
Cullen Police Chief Rosetta Carr said Dametrick Flournoy, 36, of Cullen is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated property damage, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
Carr said Flournoy got a firearm from his vehicle and began shooting into a crowd that included adults and children.
The chief said Jocavion Williams, 27, was struck twice and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment and released.
Carr said a lengthy history of feuds between the two may have sparked the shooting.
Anyone with information on Flournoy’s whereabouts should contact Cullen police at 318-994-2224.