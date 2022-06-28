TEXARKANA, Texas -- An 18-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks, Texarkana, Texas police said Tuesday in a news release.
As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on Dec. 30, they learned that it was a murder-for-hire plot. They also eventually determined that it was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel gang members.
Detectives believe that the group was also involved in the shooting of a 35-year-old victim as he sat in a vehicle outside a business in the 1700 block of W. 3rd on July 15, 2021. This happened only minutes after another man was tied up inside his W. 16th Street home and robbed at gunpoint by several men.
Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for murder are:
- Courtney Hope, 33, Texarkana, Texas – Bowie County Jail ($1.21 million bond).
- Van Grissom, 34, Texarkana, Texas – Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).
- Cedric Alexander, 21, Wall, Miss. – Bowie County Jail ($1 million bond).
- Calvin Gardner, 31, Desoto, Texas – Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).
- Cornell Brown, 30, Memphis, Tenn. – MCSO for capital murder in the Sept. 20 shooting death of Keith McFadden in Texarkana, Ark. A hold has been placed on him for the felony warrants issued for Texas incidents.
Hope, Grissom, Alexander, Gardner, Brown are also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, along with:
- Vonquildric Abraham, 29, Texarkana, Texas – Bowie County Jail ($200,331 bond).
- Derial Greenwood, 34, Texarkana, Texas – Bowie County Jail ($80,000 bond).
- Courtney Williams, 32, Memphis, Tenn. – in custody in Mississippi and awaiting extradition to Texas
Detectives also late last week obtained warrants for for Markeis Richardson, 35, of Texarkana, Texas. Officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
The extensive investigation, which has involved a number of area law enforcement agencies as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety and Federal Bureau of Investigation, is still going on.
“I’m very proud of the extraordinary work of our detectives. These were not easy cases by any standard. They had to pull out just about every tool in their investigative toolbox to finally be able to get to the bottom of what happened and discover the truth. They’ve simply refused to give up – and they’re still going. We expect more arrests to be made soon. We’re asking that anyone who might have any information about these crimes – or any other crimes that LCB/I-30 Cartel has committed or is directly involved in – to reach out to either Det. Cliff Harris or Det. Tabitha Smith," Chief Kevin Schutte said.