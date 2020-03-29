SHREVEPORT, La. - Three suspects are accused of kidnapping in another state after Shreveport police found a car in a drainage ditch.
The car was found Sunday morning on Woodlawn Avenue near the Centenary College soccer field.
Police say the car was stolen from New River, Arizona, and they believed it belonged to the missing person.
Shreveport police did not says if there is a death in the case, but the suspects are accused of kidnapping.
There was no body found.
In Shreveport, the suspects face drug charges along with illegal possession of a vehicle.
Police say other charges such as kidnapping would come from Arizona.