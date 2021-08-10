NEW ORLEANS - After gunfire on Bourbon Street wounded five people for the second Sunday in a row, a frustrated New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson on Monday implored visitors to the city to leave their guns at home.
“This has been a very, very frustrating weekend for us all,” Ferguson said at a press conference Monday.
Sunday's Bourbon Street shooting was deja vu for nearby cops, who once again raced toward the gunfire past swarms of people. Police arrested a 17-year-old from Houma on an illegal weapons possession count, but they’re still probing who fired and why, Ferguson said.
Along with five other shootings, 15 people were shot on Sunday alone, and Ferguson revealed that three children under the age of 8 have been wounded by unintentional gunfire in recent days.
The chief gave few other details about the investigation into the shooting on Bourbon Street, part of which was caught on surveillance video. According to that footage, a scuffle in the 700 block around 2 a.m. ended with a person pulling out a handgun and opening fire.
Bystanders ducked for cover, the shooter ran toward St. Peter Street, and police arrived with guns drawn within seconds.
Hours before the shooting, police on Saturday night arrested Fredreis Vercher, 25, of Shreveport booked with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana and a 15-year-old from Alabama, both were illegally packing guns on Bourbon Street.
And the week before, police quickly made an arrest in the earlier shooting on Bourbon Street -- which also happened after a brawl, in the same block, at about the same time and with the same number of victims.
The alleged shooter in the earlier incident is from St. Bernard Parish. Ferguson saw a trend.
“The common theme that we're hearing in this is that outsiders are bringing weapons to the streets of New Orleans,” he said. “If you want to come to New Orleans, come to New Orleans and have fun. Enjoy our city. But leave your firearms at home.”
The shootings keep happening despite ample attention from the NOPD and Louisiana State Police troopers on Bourbon. In response to a reporter’s question, Ferguson said it may be time to consider more restrictions on bars.