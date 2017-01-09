Shreveport Police continue investigating an early morning drug-related shooting that sent a Shreveport man to the hospital.
Just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of East Wyandotte Street relative to a shooting.
As officers arrived at the home, a woman said she was returning to her home when she encountered two men who appeared to be burglarizing a neighbor's home.
The men reportedly accosted the woman and took valuables from her by force. It was reported that at some point during the ordeal, an exchange of gunfire ensued involving one of the suspected burglars and an unidentified man who was walking along the roadway when the incident occurred.
The exchange ended with one of the alleged suspects receiving multiple gunshot wounds. All involved parties fled the scene, including the shooting victim, who was located by officers as short distance away after collapsing.
The shooting victim, whose name has not been released, was taken via ambulance to University Health hospital with injuries considered to be non life-threatening.
Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit arrived at the scene of the crime and are in the process of gathering evidence and information.
Based on preliminary investigation, it is believed illegal narcotics played a role in the incident, as evidence of drug activity was discovered at the residence targeted by the suspected burglars.
As authorities continue to comb through clues, persons with any information about the crime are asked to contact Crimesstoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at: www.lockemup.org