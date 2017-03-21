Police are investigating a grenade that was reportedly found at a vacant home in Texarkana, Texas.
It was discovered just before noon at the intersection of 39th and Olive Streets.
Officers say contract workers found the grenade under the porch and call 911.
Police sent a bomb squad in Dallas a photo of the grenade, who decided to drive to Texarkana to dispose of the device.
While the spoon was not attached to the grenade, Texarkana, Texas police spokesperson Officer Shawn Vaughn says they're not sure if there is a fuse on the device.
"We're really not sure at this point if it's an active grenade at this point, but we're going to err on the side caution," said Vaughn.
As a precaution, police evacuated nearby houses and have blocked off streets in about a 300 yard radius of the home.