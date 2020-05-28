TEXARKANA, Texas – A father and son have been arrested by Texarkana, Texas police for the alleged continuous sexual assault of a child.
Police said in a news release David Fant, 56, and his son, Hayden, 19, both of Texarkana, Texas, were booked into the Bi-State Jail Wednesday afternoon. The victim is a seven-year-old relative of the two men, police said.
The victim’s parents contacted police last week after the child told them of the alleged sexual abuse, which is believed to have occurred over a period of several years at the Fant home.
Police said Detective Tabitha Smith obtained warrants for the arrest of the two men after her investigation yielded evidence that collaborated the victim’s account of the abuse. Fant's home was searched and Smith seized evidence in the case, police said.
Both men are in jail awaiting the setting of bond.