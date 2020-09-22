SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are asking the public for information regarding the disappearance a Shreveport woman after finding her vehicle abandoned in a hospital parking lot.
Jennifer Dunman was last seen Saturday in the 300 block of Arthur Avenue.
She was driving a black 2005 Toyota Seqouia, with a specialized Louisiana RN tag: #nf125".
Police found that vehicle at Ochsner LSU Health.
Dunman is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information on her location should contact the Shreveport Police Department.