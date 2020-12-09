MINDEN, La. — Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 7-month-old infant at motel in Minden Tuesday, according to Police Chief Steve Cropper.
Police have interviewed the parents of the infant as part of their investigation into the baby girl’s death. Both parent’s were reportedly staying at the motel at the time of the incident.
“The mother reportedly gave the baby a bottle, as they both laid in bed. The mother said she fell asleep and when she woke up at approximately 1 p.m., the baby wasn’t breathing, and had formula in her mouth and nose. Foul play is not suspected,” Cropper said early Wednesday morning.
Cropper said the infant’s body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. to undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Authorities arrived at room 132 at Minden Motel, located in the 1200 block of Shreveport Road shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, in response to a 911 report of an unresponsive infant, according to sources.
Sources said the baby was already deceased and lying on a motel room bed when police arrived.