SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police say a man was found in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Turtle Creek Drive Friday morning.
The man is the person that caused in lockdown of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on East Bert Kouns Thursday night, police said.
Police and EMS treated the man before taking him away in a police unit.
Police were called to the hospital after a guard reported he saw a man with a firearm.
A search of the medical center and nearby doctor's offices turn up no suspect.