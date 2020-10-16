SHREVEPORT, La. -- A week and a half after three men were found shot dead outside a vacant house in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood, no arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.
The victims, all in their 50s, were shot just after midnight on Oct. 6 in the 1500 block of Garden Street. The street is pocketed by vacant houses and neighbors say it is frequented by the homeless and drug dealers and users.
All three victims were shot in the head, police said. Authorities have not disclosed whether they have a motive or suspects in the slayings, but one theory is that one of the men was the target and the others were killed because they happened to be there and would be witnesses, authorities said. Early on, authorities said detectives were not getting a lot of cooperation from the community in their investigation.
Killed were Rodney Bryant, 58, Carl Pratt, 54, and David Savore, 55, all of Shreveport.
Pratt and Savore each had arrest records going back to the mid-1980s and Bryant to the mid-1990s, a check of Caddo District Court records shows. Savore’s and Pratt’s charges were a mixture of drug offenses, thefts and batteries and robberies not involving a weapon, court records show. Bryant had arrests for theft, drugs, forgery and burglary.
Pratt was a track star for Shreveport’s Green Oaks High School in the 1980s.
The men were found after neighbors reported gunshots being fired.