HAYNESVILLE, La. – Investigators may never know what prompted a Haynesville man to bludgeon his parents with a baseball bat Tuesday while they slept then kill himself while his grandparents looked on, Police Chief Anthony Smith said.
The murder-suicide claimed the lives of Dennis Burch, 20, and his father, George Burch, 55. Left in critical condition at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport is Teresa Burch, 51, Smith said.
“She is very, very critical and the next 72 hours will tell,” Smith said of Mrs. Burch.
Smith said he does not know the motive behind Dennis Burch’s violent attack on his parents in their mobile home in the 400 block of Main Street. Dennis Burch lived with his grandparents, whose mobile home is in front of his parents’ house.
Haynesville police responded to one of the homes the night before because of an argument among the family members. Smith did not know what they argued about.
Smith said Dennis Burch told his grandparents around 3 a.m. Tuesday he was going to kill everyone in his parents’ house.
“He went over there with a bat and bludgeoned them, almost unrecognizable,” Smith said. “ When he got back to the grandparents’ house, right in front of them, he shot himself in the head.”
“It is no doubt a murder-suicide. No doubt, no question or doubt,” Smith said. “Did anybody see this coming? No.”
Dennis Burch had a history of drug abuse, Smith said.
Claiborne Parish coroner Dr. Mark Haynes pronounced Dennis Burch dead at the scene.
Foggy conditions prevented a medical helicopter from flying George Burch and his wife, Teresa, to the hospital so they were taken by ambulance. George Burch died around 9 a.m., Smith said.
The bodies of Dennis Burch and George Burch were taken to Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy.