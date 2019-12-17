HOMER, La. — A 24-year-old Haynesville man died in what Homer police believe was a drug-related shooting.
Ashton “Cutter” Nelson's body was found early Tuesday morning on Norton Street. Initially three suspects were taken into police custody in the homicide.
As of late Tuesday, only one of the suspects was arrested. Police said JeTerryious Burns, 19, of Homer was booked on one count of second-degree murder. The other two suspects were released pending further investigation.
The shooting happened just before midnight Monday at the intersection of Adams and Memphis streets in Homer, a block away from where Nelson's body was discovered, Police Chief Van McDaniel said.
“It appears to be linked to a drug-related setup,” McDaniel said.
The Homer Police Department is the primary investigating agency, and is being assisted by state police and the State Fire Marshal's Office.