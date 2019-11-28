MINDEN, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop G have confirmed the identity of the woman killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash in Webster Parish. Troopers have also released the details surrounding the accident and say impairment is suspected to be a factor.
The two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Kayomoniqic George. 31, of Homer, despite. George was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash. Five others received moderate to serious. All five were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m.,Thursday on US Hwy 79 outside the city limits of Minden, near the Claiborne Parish line.
According to preliminary investigation conducted by LSP, Francisco Valdez-Ramirez, 24 of Haughton, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe,when he attempted to pass other vehicles in a no passing zone. Police say as a result, after crossing the center line, Valdez-Ramirez’s vehicle struck George’s northbound 2017 Hyundai Accent .
Valdez-Ramirez, was properly restrained, but received serious injuries during the crash. He was transported to a local hospital. The five injured passengers were occupants in the Chevrolet Tahoe.
Impairment on the part of Valdez-Ramirez is suspected to be a factor in the fatal crash, according to State police. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.