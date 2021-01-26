SHREVEPORT, La - Police have another homicide on their hands in Shreveport. They were called to a shooting Monday night outside of a business called The Liquor Store at the corner of Murray Street and Mansfield Road.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead.
So far, police have no suspects in custody. Police believe the shooter waited for the victim to come outside of the store before pulling the trigger.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
