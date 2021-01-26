SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police and detectives responded to a shooting that occurred outside of a business named "The Liquor Store", located at the corner of Murray Street and Mansfield Road.
Police were called around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers found one male victim who was shot.
That male was taken to a Ochsner LSU Health for treatment by the Shreveport Fire Department.
So far, police have no suspects in custody. Police believe the suspect waited for the male victim to come outside of the store to shoot him. They believe the suspect then got in a car and drove away.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.