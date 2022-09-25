SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision.

Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road. He was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they searched the area of the shooting and found approximately 10 shell casings, blood and a baseball cap.

Police continues to search for a suspect.

