SHREVEPORT, La. - Police were investigating a shooting Thursday night on Iroquois Trail, not far from the city's downtown airport.
The gunfire broke out just before 9 p.m. A family member of one of the victims told a KTBS 3 News crew on the scene that three teenagers had been shot.
The victims were in a vehicle at the time they were shot, according to witnesses.
Two were in critical condition leaving the scene. The other victim was alert and talking.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
