BOSSIER CITY, La - One man suffered a gunshot wound after a shooting at the Economy Inn on the 4400 block of East Texas Street.
Bossier City police say they got a call around 9:25 Wednesday night that there was a dispute between two people at the hotel. Officers say the two people were staying in separate rooms.
Police tell KTBS the victim was shot in the arm while he was in his room. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life threatening condition.
Investigators say the suspects left the hotel in a 1990's suburban. The rear window may be broken out of the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bossier Police Department at (318) 741-8611.