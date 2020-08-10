SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police is searching for a man accused of domestic violence in North Shreveport.
On July 9, 2020, just before midnight, the victim told officers that her estranged boyfriend, 30-year-old Latrell Taylor, hit her following a dispute. The incident happened in front of children and the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries that required treatment at an area hospital, according to police.
On August 7, 2020, investigators procured a warrant for Taylor charging him with one count of Battery of a Dating Partner and three counts of Battery of a Dating Partner with Child Endangerment. No bond was set.
Taylor’s last known address was in the 7300 block of Southern Avenue. Police are asking anyone with information as to Taylor’s whereabouts to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Crime Stoppers pays cash for information that leads to the arrests of individuals responsible for committing crimes.