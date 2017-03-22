Shreveport Police detectives are seeking to locate a man they say is wanted in connection with a shooting which sent another man to the hospital Monday evening.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on March 20, 2017, patrol officers were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Hillcrest Avenue relative to reports a man had been shot there. The man, identified as 19 year old Anthony Johnson of Shreveport, was located on scene suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Johnson was transported by Shreveport Fire Department medics to University Health hospital for injuries described as life-threatening.
Since the start of the investigation, authorities have gathered information linking a Shreveport man to the shooting. Police say Troy L. Davis, 22, of Shreveport, has been fingered as the gunman in the shooting of Johnson and is sought on a warrant procured by investigators. Davis, who reportedly shot Johnson outside of his Hillcrest Avenue home following a verbal dispute between both men, is charged with a single count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Bond in the matter has been set at $200,000.00. Persons with any information on the whereabouts of Troy L. Davis are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website.