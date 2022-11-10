DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week.
The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
Police found two men injured from gunshot wounds. One died while en route to the hospital.
Police identified Armando Arce, 66, as the suspect in the homicide.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but call 911 immediately. Arce is considered armed and dangerous.