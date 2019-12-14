SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is behind bars and a person is dead following a three vehicle crash Friday evening involving a visiting hockey team's bus.
Just after 11:00 p.m., police responded to a major crash at E.70th Street at Gilbert Drive. Police say they found a woman dead on the scene after her vehicle was rear-ended by a speeding Chevrolet Camero.
According to police, the victim, who was headed east in a Ford Explorer, was stopped at the red light on E. 70th when the car plowed into the back of the SUV, causing the Explorer to hit the bus of the Lone Star Brahmas from North Richland Hills, Texas. The team was in town playing the Mudbugs.
Authorities detained the driver of the car, Jeremy Prentiss, 26, at the scene of the crash. He was later arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. There were no other injuries according to police.
Prentiss remains jailed at the Shreveport City Jail.