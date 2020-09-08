SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a second suspect wanted for question in the death of a Green Oak High School football player has surrendered.
Kolby Reshaad Moore, 20, turned himself in to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center Monday night. He was booked on one count of second-degree murder.
Police say Minnion Jackson, 17, was shot and killed while sitting in his car on I-220 at North Market Street on Aug. 23.
Detectives received a tip through Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers naming 20-year-old La’Travion Anderson as an additional suspect in the shooing death. He has been arrested.
Moore's bond is set at $1 million.
Anderson's bond has not been set. He also faces a charges of illegal possession of a storm firearm.