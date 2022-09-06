HAUGHTON, La. - Police in Haughton have arrested 22-year-old man involved in a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Alex Way early Tuesday morning.
Christopher Agee Jr. was booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Michael Allen Matthews, 47.
Witnesses told police that Matthews and Agee were arguing which resulted in shots being fired.
Matthews was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died a short time later.