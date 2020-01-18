SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Det. Christina Curtis with the Shreveport Police Department says the victim was shot in the upper left thigh just after 6 p.m., Saturday.
Cpl. Marcus Hines with Shreveport Police says the shooting happened on the 2600 block of Milton Street after a dispute between the victim and the suspect.
Police have detained the suspect. Hines said both men were armed during the dispute.
Police are interviewing witnesses.