shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Det. Christina Curtis with the Shreveport Police Department says the victim was shot in the upper left thigh just after 6 p.m., Saturday.

Cpl. Marcus Hines with Shreveport Police says the shooting happened on the 2600 block of Milton Street after a dispute between the victim and the suspect.

Police have detained the suspect. Hines said both men were armed during the dispute. 

Police are interviewing witnesses.  

0
1
1
4
4

Tags

Load comments