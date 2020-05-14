Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 9:28 am
Johnel Jackson
SHREVEPORT, La. - Johnel Jackson, 74, has been located and is safe, Shreveport police said.
He was reported missing last Thursday.
