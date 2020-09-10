SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police said a motorcyclist died in a T-bone crash with a car Wednesday night.
The accident happened in the 6700 block of Southern Avenue.
Police said the motorcycle was northbound at a high rate of speed, passed a car and crashed into a vehicle making a left turn.
The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said he was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health.
Crash investigators are citing speed as a contributing factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.
The name of the victim will be released by the coroner's office.