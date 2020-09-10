Motorcycle accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police said a motorcyclist died in a T-bone crash with a car Wednesday night.

The accident happened in the 6700 block of Southern Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle was northbound at a high rate of speed, passed a car and crashed into a vehicle making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said he was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health.

Crash investigators are citing speed as a contributing factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

The name of the victim will be released by the coroner's office.

