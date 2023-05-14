NATCHITOCHES, La. - Dive team members of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office (NPSO) helped to locate the body of a drowned man early Sunday morning.
According to officials, around 2 a.m., Natchitoches Police Department asked NPSO for help with searching for a drowning victim in Cane River near the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
Around 5:07am, the body of a 21-year-old man who was reportedly swimming in the area was recovered by NPSO dive team members.
NPSO Major Doug Rachal said a sheriff's office rescue boat with sonar equipment was launched into the river for search and rescue operations.
Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, La. Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Agents, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS also responded to the scene.
The body was released to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office pending an autopsy.