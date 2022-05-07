SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are asking the public for assistance in locating missing female Savannah Hale, 22.
Hale’s family last heard from her on May 4. Savannah drives a gray 2012 Kia Forte, No tag information at this time. She stands about 5’8’ tall, and weighs about 160 pounds, she has silver hair and blue eyes. Savannah was last seen wearing black leggings, black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Savannah Hale please contact Shreveport police at 3186737300 option 3.