DeQuincy, LA_ The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Eddie Charles Thompson. The 76-year-old man was last seen on July 8th on Jake Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy.
Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.
Thompson may be driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 511ECP.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911.