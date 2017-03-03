NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New Orleans police say an officer was injured during a struggle with a knife-wielding man in the city's downtown area.
Police say the suspect had been opening doors and entering rooms at a hotel on Gravier Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Nola.comThe Times-Picayune reports that an officer tried to capture the man, and a struggle ensued. Police say the officer was injured in the leg during the confrontation. They didn't provide more specific information about the injury or the officer's condition.
Police say the suspect will be booked on charges of aggravated burglary, battery to a police officer and criminal damage to property.