SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport police officers rescued a man from a house fire Monday.
Firefighters responded to the house fire on the 500 block of West 76th Street, in between Wallace Ave and Lindwood Ave, just before 5 p.m., Monday.
The Shreveport Fire Department says the man was taken to the hospital with "fire related injures." No word on his condition.
Firefighters say the man might have been paralyzed.
The officers who pulled the man out were not injured.
Firefighters say the house has heavy fire damage to most of the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.