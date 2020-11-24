SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue their investigation into a fatal accident Monday night involving a 60-year-old pedestrian in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road.
The driver of a pickup told police he saw a silhouette of a person entering the roadway and attempted to avoid the collision but struck the pedestrian as she entered the roadway.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Angela Marie Ford of Shreveport was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she died a short time later.
Police said Ford was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident.