TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Halloween party Saturday night.
Police say Javon Gooden, 20, of Texarkana, Texas was shot and killed and nine others were wounded. None of the injured suffered life-threating wounds.
Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, was arrested Sunday and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges were expected to be filed Monday.
Authorities say McElroy turned himself in to police.
The shooting happened Saturday just before midnight at Octavia's Activity Center in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard.
Police say a man opened fire on a crowd of nearly 200 people who were attending a Halloween party.
When officers arrived, there was a large crowd in the parking lot and nine people inside the building who had been shot.
Authorities say nine people drove themselves to the hospital and one person was taken by ambulance.
The victims were treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital.
Police have not said whether McElroy walked in or was attending the party prior to shots being fired.